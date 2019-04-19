Ex Fabula StorySlam: "G.O.A.T"

Ex Fabula StorySlams strengthen community bonds by creating spaces where people can connect over true, personal stories. No props, no notes – just the elements of “Story. Stage. You”. This Teen StorySlam will feature stories related to the theme of “G.O.A.T or Greatest of All Time.”

You can come just to listen – or, if you have a story related to the night’s theme and can share it in 5 minutes or less, throw your name in the hat for a chance to take the stage. Another way to share stories is via UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee.

Hear stories from MKE youth across the city, eat some food from youth-led cafe Sabor Verde and enjoy a drink from Velobahn Coffee!