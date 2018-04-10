Ex Fabula StorySlam: "Last Straw" (6:30pm)

Ex Fabula StorySlams strengthen community bonds by creating spaces where people can connect over true, personal stories. No props, no notes – just the elements of “Story. Stage. You”. This StorySlam will feature stories related to the theme of “Last Straw”.

You can come just to listen – or, if you have a story related to the night’s theme and can share it in 5 minutes or less, throw your name in the hat for a chance to take the stage. Another way to share stories is via UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee. At the end of the night, the audience votes and an Audience Favorite is crowned.

Note: Tickets are available for online purchase until noon on the day of the event. If any tickets remain, they will be available for purchase at the door. We may also sell a small number of Rush tickets; the line forms at 6:30 and we know how many tickets are available at 7:15, so we highly suggest purchasing tickets in advance!