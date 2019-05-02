Ex Fabula StorySlam: "Neighborhood"

“Neighborhood” is an evening of true and personal stories told by community members. For this noncompetitive curated Slam, the storytellers are selected in advance, and each teller works with an Ex Fabula storytelling coach to prepare a story on the theme “Neighborhood”. Audience members can also participate in the storytelling by submitting UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee.