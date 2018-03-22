Ex Fabula StorySlam: TMI

TMI—that’s “too much information” to those not fluent in abbreviated writing or speech—is the theme of Ex Fabula’s March 22 StorySlam. Local raconteurs will take the stage to tell personal histories on the theme of “too much information” while including just enough information not to exceed the five-minute time limit. Audience members will vote for their favorite after the night’s nine tellers have taken the stage. The Audience Favorites from season 9 will perform on May 18 as part of the annual ALL STARS StorySlam on the theme of “Connection.” (Tyler Friedman)