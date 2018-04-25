Ex Fabula: "Tell Your Race & Equity Story" Workshop
Pearls for Teen Girls 1805 N. Doctor M.L.K. Drive, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
This is a free event however pre-registration is required.
The Ex Fabula Fellows are a diverse cohort of Milwaukee adults who have worked together to craft true, personal stories about race and equity.
In this session, you’ll first be inspired by a few stories from the Fellows. Then, a storytelling coach will lead you through small group activities to help you start crafting your own stories about race and equity topics.
Education, Words, Workshops / Classes / Groups, Youth/Teens