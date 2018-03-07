Executive in Residence Series | JoAnne Brandes Presentation

Please join us for the next event in our Executive in Residence Series featuring a presentation by JoAnne Brandes, retired Executive Vice President, CAO and General Counsel, Johnson Diversey, Inc. JoAnne Brandes is also a former trustee of the Carroll University Board of Trustees.

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Chapel, Humphrey Memorial Chapel and Art Center

238 N. East Avenue, Waukesha, WI

5:30 p.m. Reception with hors d'oeuvres

6 p.m. Presentation

6:45 p.m. Discussion with Q & A

RSVP to Kelly Sykes at ktsykes@carrollu.edu

Presentation topic

Values and Courage: What Great Leaders Have in Common

As a successful executive leader, JoAnne Brandes has served in many roles that have required courage and a commitment to values. The pathway to leadership is often defined by an initial bolt of courage sparked by a commitment to strong personal values and individual integrity. In her presentation, JoAnne Brandes will share her experiences as a female executive and a leader. She will offer insights into the workplaces of today, including the courage and values emanating from all sectors and walks of life.

About JoAnne Brandes

JoAnne Brandes retired after an over 25-year career with the SC Johnson family of companies, most recently as Executive Vice President, CAO and General Counsel of JohnsonDiversey. She is a Founder of the Center for Leadership Excellence, has served and continues to serve on multiple board including First Business Bank, Highlights for Children, Bemis Manufacturing, Andersen Windows. She is past member of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents and the Carroll University Board of Trustees. She earned a J.D. from Willamette University College of Law and B.A. Journalism and Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.