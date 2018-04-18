Exhibit Opening: "Ed Rappold: Saving Cedarburg One Photo at a Time."

The Cedarburg History Museum announces a new exhibit "Ed Rappold: Saving Cedarburg One Photo at a Time." Opening on Wednesday, April 18, from 5-7 pm, the exhibit honors one of Cedarburg's most beloved historians. Best known for his photo collection of over 2,000 images of the area, Rappold’s contributions included numerous civic and political images over his 93 years and earned honors for him from many organizations.

Ed Rappold wore many Cedarburg hats and was instrumental in the preservation and designation of Cedarburg's National Historic District.

Stop by and look through 133 never seen before aerial photos that Rappold used to document Cedarburg's growth from the 1940s to the 1970s. While working as a photographer for the Wisconsin Electric Company, Rappold would often ask the pilot to "swing over Cedarburg" so he could provide planning information to Cedarburg's City Council.

Located in the heart of historic downtown Cedarburg at N58 W6194 Columbia Road, the Museum is the culmination of the efforts of the Cedarburg Cultural Center, The Cedarburg Landmark Preservation Society, local benefactors, and donor collections. The #CHM is free and open to the public Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, please visit:

Cedarburg History Museum

http://cedarburgculturalcenter.org/historymuseum.html

https://www.Facebook.com/TheCedarburgHistoryMuseum

Phone: 262-746-2099