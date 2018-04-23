Exhibition of (In)sight: A Portrait Project

Carroll University 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186

Please join us for the exhibition of works created as part of, (in)sight: a portrait project, our year-long, interdisciplinary artist-in-residence project with Saskia de rooy.

Sculptures, painting, drawings and written narratives will all be on display as part of the exhibition.

Opening Reception

Monday, April 23

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Pop-up art gallery in the Campus Center parking lot

The exhibition will be on display:

April 24-29

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Info
Education, Visual Arts
