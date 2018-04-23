Exhibition of (In)sight: A Portrait Project
Carroll University 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186
Please join us for the exhibition of works created as part of, (in)sight: a portrait project, our year-long, interdisciplinary artist-in-residence project with Saskia de rooy.
Sculptures, painting, drawings and written narratives will all be on display as part of the exhibition.
Opening Reception
Monday, April 23
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Pop-up art gallery in the Campus Center parking lot
The exhibition will be on display:
April 24-29
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 12:30-7:30 p.m.

