Exhibition: Mark Mulhern – Mostly People

Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

October 19 – November 24, 2018

Opening Reception: Gallery Night, Friday, October 19, 5:00-9:00pm

The TORY FOLLIARD GALLERY - Milwaukee is pleased to announce a new exhibition:

October 19 – November 24

Mark Mulhern’s figurative paintings, monotypes and drawings are immersive displays of the human experience. Each expressionistic work encourages the viewer to enter into a realm of the real and imagined, where the Artist’s gestural figures engage in mundane acts of sipping coffee and walking dogs in a park, to more sumptuous moments of attending lavish parties and strolls through Parisian flea markets.

Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
