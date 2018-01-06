Exhibitions: Rodger Bechtold – As I See It, and, Richard Taylor – My Farm

January 6 – February 10, 2018

Artists' Reception: Friday, January 6, 5-7:30 pm

Exuberant color and painterly interpretations of place and moment fill the canvases of Rodger Bechtold’s Wisconsin landscapes. Based on direct observation, recollection, and some invention, Bechtold's paintings illustrate the grandeur in the everyday. An accomplished landscape painter for nearly 40 years, Rodger Bechtold studied art at the American Academy of Art in Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and studied with well-known painter, Wolf Kahn.

Richard Taylor creates vibrant, aluminum wall sculptures resembling Wisconsin's agricultural landscapes. Each piece demonstrates the unique villages formed in a farmyard, filled with barns, silos, sheds, and homes. Taylor’s sculptures have earned him popularity throughout the U.S., from Oregon to Colorado and Wisconsin. This series, however, is especially unique to the artist, as it displays Taylor's ode to Wisconsin’s endlessly satisfying landscapes.