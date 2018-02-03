Exhibitions
Gallery 218 207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Gallery 218 for Local Art New Year, New Shows
What: New Year exhibit – now thru Feb 24
New exhibit : RED starts Feb 10, ends march 1
Location: Gallery 218, in the Marshall Building, 207 East Buffalo 2nd floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202,
Date: Now thru Feb 3, 2018
Cost: Free. Open to the Public.
Information 414-643-1732
Twitter: @gallery218
Instagram: 218gallery
Jhha23@usa.net
Milwaukee , Wisconsin , USA . Gallery 218, a 28year old Contemporary art gallery space totally run by artists, is located in the Third Ward at 207 East Buffalo Street, Second floor, at Suite 218, Milwaukee WI.
Currently: Artists members Group Show at Gallery 218: paintings by Judith Hooks, Photographs by Bernie Newman, paintings by Jamie Jorndt, photographs by JoAnn O’Hare and by Martha Coaty, digital media by Pui Che, Clay works by Scott Onsager. Next show: RED. See some of our artists celebrate the color red in vibrant works.
hours:
Feb 3. Closed for special event
Feb. 10 open 1-5pm. Meet the artist Judith Hooks
Feb 17 open 1-5pm Meet the Artist JoAnn O’Hare
Feb 24 open 1-5pm Meet artist Judith Hooks
Gallery 218 207 East Buffalo Street Second Floor Suite 218, Milwaukee WI 53202 USA 414-643-1732
Gallery 218 will be celebrating its 28th anniversary in 2018. Watch for special events and shows. Artists wanted now for the 2018 season. Bring work samples, resume, and artist statement to the gallery during regular hours. Gallery exhibits new, emerging, and established artists in all media, in a cooperative setting.
Gallery 218 is a contemporary art gallery space totally run by artists-All volunteers. Regular gallery 218 hours are Saturday 1-5pm and by appointment. For more information call 414-643-1732, or email director at jhha23@usa.net and visit www.gallery218.com.