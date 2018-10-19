Exhibtions

Gallery Night & Day: Friday: 5pm-9pm, Saturday: 11am-5pm

Out of the Vault & New Acquisitions:

Artwork on view for the first time in years, including original work by Della Wells, Carol Summers, Claude Wiesbuch, and more. Plus, New Acquisitions—artwork by Calder, Picasso, Renoir, and Cassatt, among others.

Gallery 1SW:

Inauguration of the new space within the historic David Barnett Gallery dedicated to showcasing recent work by contemporary artists.

David’s Attic:

Pop-up exhibition premiere hosted by The Rogue’s Art Group on the gallery’s top floor. Featuring work by more than 20 award-winning local, regional and national artists.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday - Friday 11:00am - 5:30pm

Saturday 11:00am - 5:00pm

Closed Sunday & Monday