Exoplanets and Ice Cream
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The program will focus on exploring planets outside our solar system and feature topics such as exoplanet discovery, life and survival outside of our planet, and what the future has in store as far as further innovations and ideas. The second portion of the program will include indoor stargazing which will provide an opportunity to identify constellations visible in Milwaukee with and without light pollution.
Tickets cost $5 and include a tasty ice cream treat!
