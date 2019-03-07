EXPERIENCE AIGA-WI: Your Tribe for Design
Glass + Griddle 1130 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
On Thursday, March 7th, EXPERIENCE AIGA-WI: your tribe for design. AIGA-WI and Mohawk Paper are opening the doors to one of Milwaukee's newest premiere event spaces—Venue 42.
AIGA Wisconsin is celebrating our 10-year anniversary from 6pm-10pm, and we’re inviting all of our members and non-members alike! We're gonna have a blast—music, bingo, raffles, free appetizers, drink specials—and most importantly, connecting with Wisconsin’s creative community.
https://wisconsin.aiga.org/
https://www.facebook.com/aigawi/
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Kids & Family, Workshops / Classes / Groups