On Thursday, March 7th, EXPERIENCE AIGA-WI: your tribe for design. AIGA-WI and Mohawk Paper are opening the doors to one of Milwaukee's newest premiere event spaces—Venue 42.

AIGA Wisconsin is celebrating our 10-year anniversary from 6pm-10pm, and we’re inviting all of our members and non-members alike! We're gonna have a blast—music, bingo, raffles, free appetizers, drink specials—and most importantly, connecting with Wisconsin’s creative community.

FOR TICKET INFO + UPDATES:

https://wisconsin.aiga.org/

https://www.facebook.com/aigawi/