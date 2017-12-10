Experiencing Choral Treasures UWP Choirs with Salem Westosha Central High School

Bedford Concert Hall, Rita Box Office 262-595-2564; Admissions are $10 for adults; $5 for students.

Experiencing Choral Treasures commences its second year with the performance of Antonio Vivaldi's "Gloria" for chorus, orchestra, and soloists. The UW-Parkside University Chorale will be joined by Westosha Central High School’s combined concert choir of Salem, WI, director Rob Clark in this performance.

Soloists will be: Joana Jackson and Jane Wermeling. UW-Parkside Director of Choral Activities and Professor of Music, Dr. James Benjamin Kinchen, Jr. will conduct this performance. (Clark, Jackson, and Wermeling are music graduates of UW-Parkside.) The performance will take place on Sunday, December 10 at 3:30 PM in Frances Bedford Concert Hall on the UW-Parkside campus.

The featured work, “Gloria,” takes its text from the Roman Catholic Mass Ordinary, and was composed perhaps in 1715 or 16, or maybe even earlier. It was composed by Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), one of the leading composers of the Baroque era and an ordained priest, for performance at a Venetian orphanage.