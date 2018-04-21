Explore the Heritage Lifestyle
Lakepoint Church S63 W13694 Janesville Rd., Muskego, Wisconsin 53150
Stop in any time between 9 a.m. and noon to discover what Heritage Muskego has to offer. Feel our high-quality finishes, taste our sumptuous, chef-prepared cuisines, discover our luxurious lifestyle, play our innovative brain training game and experience our unique approach to care. Plus, stop by every booth and be entered to win a night on the town!
Info
Lakepoint Church S63 W13694 Janesville Rd., Muskego, Wisconsin 53150 View Map
Misc. Events