Exploring Other Moons: The Amazing Atmosphere of Titan
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Learn about life on moons that orbit other planets, such as Saturn. Chemistry professor Dr. Joseph Aldstadt will describe how the recent exploration of the Saturnian system by the Cassini-Huygens mission has revealed intriguing new insights, particularly the surprisingly complex composition of Titan's atmosphere. This free, public event is part of our 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing event series.
