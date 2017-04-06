Event time: 12pm-6pm

25% of proceeds will go to Mukwonago Food Pantry

Silent Auction, Live Auction, 50/50 Raffle

-Regular Admission $25.00- All Food & Entertainment

-Vip Admission $50.00- All Food, Entertainment, Reserved Seating by Stage & A Video of Event

FREE FOOD ALL DAY

Noon to 2:15pm Brunch

2:30pm to 3:30pm Pizza

3:45pm to 5:45pm BBQ

FREE ENTERTAINMENT

Elvis Show After show a Photo Op

The Shakers 50’s to 80’s Band After show a Photo Op

Highwaymen Entertainment- Personalities for Hire

-Appearances by Austin Powers and Jack Sparrow

Glenn Gerard Show magic & Comedy

FREE Caricature Artist & Fortune Teller

FREE Casino Games with Prizes

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/extraordinary-show-tickets-32536568753

