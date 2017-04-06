Extraordinary Show
Root River Center 7220 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Event time: 12pm-6pm
25% of proceeds will go to Mukwonago Food Pantry
Silent Auction, Live Auction, 50/50 Raffle
-Regular Admission $25.00- All Food & Entertainment
-Vip Admission $50.00- All Food, Entertainment, Reserved Seating by Stage & A Video of Event
FREE FOOD ALL DAY
Noon to 2:15pm Brunch
2:30pm to 3:30pm Pizza
3:45pm to 5:45pm BBQ
FREE ENTERTAINMENT
Elvis Show After show a Photo Op
The Shakers 50’s to 80’s Band After show a Photo Op
Highwaymen Entertainment- Personalities for Hire
-Appearances by Austin Powers and Jack Sparrow
Glenn Gerard Show magic & Comedy
FREE Caricature Artist & Fortune Teller
FREE Casino Games with Prizes
