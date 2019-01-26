Eye Spy Pabst Family Members!

The Pabst Mansion wraps up MKE Museum Week with some family fun!

Make your way through the Mansion to find vintage photos of Pabst family members hiding throughout. When you reach the 3rd floor, receive a treat and have a selfie taken as the Captain and Mrs. Pabst!

All tours will be self-guided throughout the day from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Free entry to the event with cost of admission to tour the Pabst Mansion.