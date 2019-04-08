Eyewitness Venezuela: National Speaking Tour with Gloria La Riva

Journalist to give eye witness report on

situation in Venezuela.

On the heels of a month-long trip through Venezuela in the midst of growing U.S. aggression, journalist and anti-war leader Gloria La Riva will speak in numerous cities on the current situation in Venezuela, with a progressive perspective

on the crucial issues facing the Venezuelan people: the U.S. economic sanctions, the U.S. media blockade, and the people's organizing efforts to overcome the aggression.

This tour is coming to Milwaukee Monday April 8th at 7:00 p.m. at the Peace Action of

Wisconsin building in Riverwest (1001 E. Keefe Ave.). La Riva will show exclusive first-hand video footage from her trip and answer the questions: -What is the Bolivarian revolution all about? -Is Venezuela suffering an economic collapse? -What is the role

of the U.S., is the danger of U.S. war near? -How can people in the United States get involved?