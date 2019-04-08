Eyewitness Venezuela: National Speaking Tour with Gloria La Riva
Peace Action Center 1001 E. Keefe Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Journalist to give eye witness report on
situation in Venezuela.
On the heels of a month-long trip through Venezuela in the midst of growing U.S. aggression, journalist and anti-war leader Gloria La Riva will speak in numerous cities on the current situation in Venezuela, with a progressive perspective
on the crucial issues facing the Venezuelan people: the U.S. economic sanctions, the U.S. media blockade, and the people's organizing efforts to overcome the aggression.
This tour is coming to Milwaukee Monday April 8th at 7:00 p.m. at the Peace Action of
Wisconsin building in Riverwest (1001 E. Keefe Ave.). La Riva will show exclusive first-hand video footage from her trip and answer the questions: -What is the Bolivarian revolution all about? -Is Venezuela suffering an economic collapse? -What is the role
of the U.S., is the danger of U.S. war near? -How can people in the United States get involved?