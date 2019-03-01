First Fridays: Comfort Shag (5:30pm)

NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FIRST FRIDAYS CONTINUES AT THE CEDARBURG CULTURAL CENTER FOR A FIFTH SEASON

Port Washington State Bank presents upbeat music for indoor music festival experience.

CEDARBURG, WI (September 27, 2018): "First Fridays," kicks off its fifth season at the Cedarburg Cultural Center on Friday October 5th with Loudmouth Soup and special guest, Stephanie Hayes, CCC Executive Director from 7-9pm. Blueburg Café favorite, Ryan Webster, is the showcase opener 6-6:45pm.

Center and sponsors look forward to bringing the feel of a summer music festival inside during the colder months of the year. The monthly series showcases top local favorites thanks to support from Presenting Sponsor: Port Washington State Bank. Additional support from Contributing Sponsors: Fromm Family Foods, Olsen's Piggly Wiggly and Visual Image Photography plus Participating Sponsors: Hometown Car Care and Spectrum Investment Advisors.

"First Fridays" is presented on the first Friday of the month, October 2018 through May 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. inside the Cedarburg Cultural Center located at W62 N546 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg. Now in its fifth season, First Fridays has become a gathering place for the community while providing a space to showcase upbeat music from emerging artists.

In the 2018-2019 season, guests will be greeted to a singer songwriter performance at 6:00pm followed by the featured band at 7:00pm. First Fridays provides a kid's craft hour 6:00-7:00pm. Other activities include a local handmade art show and monthly art exhibit. In addition, dinner will be available for purchase from featured food trucks or pop-up dinner offerings. The lights go down and the party turns up as the headliner takes the stage and the Center's full cash bar and dance floor multiply the fun

The 2018-2019 Cedarburg Cultural Center First Fridays line-up:

3/1 Comfort Shag

4/5 Piano Brew

5/3 Mic Over Matter

Additional information is available online at http://cedarburgculturalcenter.org/firstfridays.html or by phone at 262-375-3676.For questions or more information, please contact the Cedarburg Cultural Center at 262-375-3676 or visit www.CedarburgCulturalCenter.org.

