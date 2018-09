Faculty Recital: Cristina Ballatori, Flute & Kevin Chance, Piano

Cristina Ballatori has performed across the United States, Europe, England, and Latin America as a recitalist, soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. Recent performance highlights include concerts in such venues as the World Flutes Festival in Mendoza, Argentina, Atelier Concert Series in Paris, France, “Live from Hochstein” Series public radio WXXI in Rochester, New York, and artist residencies in Spain, Costa Rica, and Mexico. As a chamber musician, Ballatori is a member of the Semplice Duo with pianist Kevin Chance, Duo Sacromonte with guitarist Jonathan Dotson, and the Whitewater Chamber Players. Ballatori regularly appears as a guest artist and has been a featured performer, clinician, and adjudicator at many festivals, universities, and conferences.