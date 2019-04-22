Fair Elections Need Fair Maps Event

Menomonee Falls Action Team (MFAT) is excited to present an event with the Fair Elections Project about the fight for fair redistricting and putting an end to partisan gerrymandering.

The presentation, by Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, will include data on past redistricting (which occurs every 10 years), legal and Constitutional issues around redistricting, and answers to your questions about the process of redistricting and the effects it has in our communities and our politics.

The upcoming Wisconsin legislative redistricting occurs in 2021, so let’s get informed!

We have limited space and seating available, so please RSVP to reserve your spot at https://www.mfactionteam.com/event/fair-elections-need-fair-maps-presentation/ and we’ll see you at the event!

Please contact Chris Byrnes with Menomonee Falls Action Team at 262-735-5959 or organizing@mfactionteam.com for additional information.