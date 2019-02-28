My Fair Lady Dinner and a Show Trip

The day begins with 8:45 am with free Parking and a breakfast buffet at the Center. At 9:15 am our coach bus leaves for the fireside theater in Fort Atkinson. For 54 years the Klopcic Family have presented the best dinner theater in Wisconsin. At 10:30 am we arrive with a greeting by Fireside staff then escorted to the Dining Room where we will be seated for lunch. There’s time before we eat for shopping in the 3 Fireside Shops for jewelry, clothing, souvenirs, collectibles, Badger/Packer/Brewers/Bucks items, candy, bakery, etc. At 1:30 pm it’s time for the musical you won’t forget.

It is a beautiful show filled with gorgeous costumes, breath-taking dancing, hilarious comedy as Eliza tries and tries to get rid of her accent and there are so many hit songs – Wouldn’t It Be Lovely, Shall We Dance, I Could Have Danced All Night and On the Street Where You Live.

At 4:30 pm we leave for Simple Life Country Store in Fort Atkinson.The store is located on the family farm and features Amish natural foods, produce, baked goods, rolled butter, Homemade soap, canned goods, spices, honey, jams & jellies, Gluten Free products and much more. There’s time for shopping and there’s always something delicious to sample that’s on sale. We leave at 5:30 pm with snacks, a beverage, and raffle prizes arriving in Milwaukee at 7 pm.

Cost: $93.99 (Includes FREE Parking/Breakfast Buffet/Fully Guided/Coach Bus with Restroom on Board/Dinner/Show/Shopping/Treat Bag & Beverage (1 each/person)/Raffle Prizes)

Registration Deadline: February 7