Fair Maps Town Hall - Bayview

Wisconsin’s voting maps are unfair - We need to work together to change this!

When voting maps are drawn to give one political party an unfair advantage, it’s known as “gerrymandering.” Unfair voting maps affect all of the issues impacting our neighborhoods, from public school funding to job creation to safe drinking water and more!

Citizen Action Organizing Cooperative members invite you to come learn from community leaders Shauntay Nelson of Wisconsin Voices and Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project about:

--What you need to know about unfair voting maps and gerrymandering.

--Why the U.S. Supreme Court is currently deciding the most important case of the decade against Wisconsin’s unfair voting maps.

--What we can do to get fair government representation!

Doors open at 1:45 PM, town hall starts at 2:00 PM. Invite your family and friends to join us!