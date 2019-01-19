Award-winning singersongwriter duo Barb and Tom Webber will be performing with their Folk Rock / Americana band Fair Webber at The Steaming Cup in Waukesha.

7:00 - 9:00 PM

Fair Webber @ The Steaming Cup

340 W. Main St.

Waukesha, WI 53186

262-522-3605

For more information about our music and upcoming performances, please visit our website: www.faiwebberfolkmusic.com