Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace

Google Calendar - Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace - 2018-01-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace - 2018-01-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace - 2018-01-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace - 2018-01-13 20:00:00

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Fair Webber will appear at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI  53233 on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 8 p.m.  A $6.00 donation is requested at the door.

Led by Tom and Barb Webber, Fair Webber mixes folk, country, blues, rockabilly gospel, classic rock and jazz.  Barb Webber’s original songs feature “strong, simple melodies wedded to compelling personal narratives” (The Shepherd Express).  The quartet’s awards include placing first at the 2012 Great River Folk Festival. Opening:  Mallorey Wallace.  Further information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or book.thecoffeehouse@gmail.com

Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace - 2018-01-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace - 2018-01-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace - 2018-01-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace - 2018-01-13 20:00:00