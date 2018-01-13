Fair Webber w/Mallorey Wallace

Fair Webber will appear at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 8 p.m. A $6.00 donation is requested at the door.

Led by Tom and Barb Webber, Fair Webber mixes folk, country, blues, rockabilly gospel, classic rock and jazz. Barb Webber’s original songs feature “strong, simple melodies wedded to compelling personal narratives” (The Shepherd Express). The quartet’s awards include placing first at the 2012 Great River Folk Festival. Opening: Mallorey Wallace. Further information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or book.thecoffeehouse@gmail.com