Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke

to Google Calendar - Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke - 2019-03-09 20:00:00

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Fair Webber at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30.  Suggested donation:  $5.00-$15.00.

Fair Webber combines a Texas growl, jazzy bass, playful percussion and lilting harmony with great lyrics, in musical settings as varied as country, blues, gospel, and folk-rock.  Whatever the genre, Fair Webber finds the sound that fits the song!  Keith Bahrke, winner of The Coffee House’s 2018 Midwinter Talent Contest, opens.  More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.

Info

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke - 2019-03-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke - 2019-03-09 20:00:00