Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke
Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Fair Webber at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00.
Fair Webber combines a Texas growl, jazzy bass, playful percussion and lilting harmony with great lyrics, in musical settings as varied as country, blues, gospel, and folk-rock. Whatever the genre, Fair Webber finds the sound that fits the song! Keith Bahrke, winner of The Coffee House’s 2018 Midwinter Talent Contest, opens. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.