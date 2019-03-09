Fair Webber w/Keith Bahrke

Fair Webber at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00.

Fair Webber combines a Texas growl, jazzy bass, playful percussion and lilting harmony with great lyrics, in musical settings as varied as country, blues, gospel, and folk-rock. Whatever the genre, Fair Webber finds the sound that fits the song! Keith Bahrke, winner of The Coffee House’s 2018 Midwinter Talent Contest, opens. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.