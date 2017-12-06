Fall 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Project Session
Kenilworth Square East Gallery 2155 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The UWM Department of Art & Design presents its biannual exhibition showcasing the work of its graduating Bachelor of Fine Art (studio) students and projects by the Bachelor of Art students.
December 6 – December 16, 2017
Closing Reception: Saturday, December 16th, 5-7pm
Chairs remarks will take place at 6pm followed by a group photo.
Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Friday: 2pm-7pm, Saturday: 11am-3pm
Free and open to public!
Visual Arts