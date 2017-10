×

Fall Cleanse: Detox and Nutrition Workshop





At Superb Health Milwaukee in Bay View

2625 South Greeley Street, Suite 120





Benefits include:

- Increased Energy& Vitality

- Weight Loss

- Better Digestion& Balanced Mood

Joanne Aponte, ND, a naturopathic doctor from Lakeside Natural Medicine in Shorewood, leads this cleanseworkshop which takes a whole body, non-fasting approach to detoxification. Learn together in a friendly environment.Workshop includes a cooking demo with tasting.





Space is limited so pre-registration is required.

To register call 414–939-8748