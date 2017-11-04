Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

The Friends of the Cudahy Library are sponsoring a Craft/Vendor Fair at the Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive, on Saturday, November 4, 2017, from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. This event benefits the Friends of Cudahy Family Library Scholarship Fund. Food will be provided by the Cudahy High School Class of 2008 Reunion. A FREE drawing for a $100 VISA gift card will be held.

