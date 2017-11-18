Event Decription: Grace Christian Academy will host a Fall Fling Craft and Vendor Fair. Over 30 local artisans, crafters, bakers, and other vendors will gather to share a variety of fun creations with shoppers. Door prize drawings and concessions will be available at a minimum cost. GCA is still accepting applications for vendors that would like to participate. For more information, please visit: https://www.gcaschool.org/news/fall-fling-craft-and-vendor-fair