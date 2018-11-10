Fall Music: Marr'Lo Parada

Marr'Lo is a powerhouse vocalist residing in the beautiful state of Wisconsin, a place he now luckily calls home. Born near the Andes Mountains and raised in the American Southwest, his travels brought him to Wisconsin where he has achieved a nomination for WAMI Male Vocalist of the Year, among other local and regional accolades.

