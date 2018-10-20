Fall Music: The Novy Spinners

Google Calendar - Fall Music: The Novy Spinners - 2018-10-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Music: The Novy Spinners - 2018-10-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Music: The Novy Spinners - 2018-10-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Music: The Novy Spinners - 2018-10-20 20:00:00

Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

The Novy Spinners is a two-piece band based out of Milwaukee, WI featuring Robert Entwistle on acoustic and electric guitar, and Ben Bray on vocals and percussion. The Spinners write and compose original music, but also perform 'Spinnerized' versions of successful songs from the likes of big name bands spanning the past several decades. Their covers are very diverse, and range from Tom Petty and The Rolling Stones to Foster the People and Zac Brown Band.

Join us at Matty's for a night of live music at our bar, beer, and fun!

Info
Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Live Music/Performance
4148273838
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Fall Music: The Novy Spinners - 2018-10-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Music: The Novy Spinners - 2018-10-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Music: The Novy Spinners - 2018-10-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Music: The Novy Spinners - 2018-10-20 20:00:00