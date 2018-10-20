Fall Music: The Novy Spinners

The Novy Spinners is a two-piece band based out of Milwaukee, WI featuring Robert Entwistle on acoustic and electric guitar, and Ben Bray on vocals and percussion. The Spinners write and compose original music, but also perform 'Spinnerized' versions of successful songs from the likes of big name bands spanning the past several decades. Their covers are very diverse, and range from Tom Petty and The Rolling Stones to Foster the People and Zac Brown Band.

Join us at Matty's for a night of live music at our bar, beer, and fun!