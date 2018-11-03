Fall Music: Phil Norby

"I am a singer/songwriter from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. I have been performing my music, as well as the music of others that I admire for nearly 15 years. I try to maintain a full schedule, as my music is my sole source of income. Take a moment to listen, and if you enjoy, I urge you to visit my schedule and find a date and place where you can see me perform."

Come join in the fun at Matty's Bar and Grille to watch live performances with a cold beer!