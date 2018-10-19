FALL showcase

Gallery 218 207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Gallery 218 "28th annual fall showcase". Featuring gallery artists Judith Hooks, Bernie Newman, Joanne Ohare, Martha Coaty, Scott Onsager, Lew Cadkin, Carol Leisenfelder, Kim Lyon. Contemporary painting, photography, printmaking, clay. Gallery night reception Oct 19, 5-10pm with Live jazz by Keith Watling, food, cash bar. Regular gallery hours are Saturdays 1-5pm.

Info
View Map
Visual Arts
414-643-1732
