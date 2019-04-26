Falls Patio Players presents “Wonderful Town”. Two sisters. One incredible city. Unlimited possibilities. Join Ruth and Eileen Sherwood as they leave behind their mundane Ohio lives in pursuit of making it big in New York City. Chock-full of swinging show tunes, breathtaking choreography and effervescent charm, Wonderful Town captures the thrill of chasing one’s dreams like no other musical. Performances are April 26, 27, May 3, 4 at 7:30 pm and April 28 & May 5 at 2 pm. The shows are performed in the North Middle School Auditorium in Menomonee Falls at N88 W16750 Garfield Drive. Tickets are $18 for Adults and $15 for Seniors & Students and can be ordered on-line at fallspatioplayers.com or call our 24-hr hotline at 262-255-8372.