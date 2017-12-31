Families: New Year's Eve Brainteaser Puzzle Party!

What better way to end the year than by having fun with unique brainteaser and logic puzzle solving at a unique “Puzzle Party!”

The Logic Puzzle Museum in Burlington, Wisconsin is offering three different times to attend on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Puzzle Party session times are

2-4 pm Families (ages 7-107)

6-8 pm Families (ages 7-107)

8:30-10:30 Adults and teens (ages 16-106)

The museum’s Puzzle Party is informal fun with like-minded people who find thinking fun, like surprises, brain challenges, strategy games, and figure-it-out fun. The fun is held at the Puzzle Museum with 50 hands-on brainteasers to try with bells to ring when you solve a puzzle. There are many extra added options just for these Puzzle Parties.

Special feature options include

- 50 hands-on brainteasers to try with bells to ring when you solve a puzzle

- a Chinese Checker tournament option

- Impossible Tangram challenges

- a tabletop sliding block race game

- the Lucky 13 puzzle and more!

- A puzzle prize can be won!

- and mechanical puzzles, rebus puzzles, Magic Eyes, visual puzzles, too

- but there are no jigsaw puzzles

- Participants may work on a puzzle independently or together as they wish

Doors to a session are open just 15 minutes before start time and participants must be present at the starting time for the introduction to eligible for door prizes. Participants may stay as long as they wish until the ending time of that session.

Space is limited, tickets must be ordered ahead. Tickets are $15 cash/person. There are door prizes for all, and another special puzzle door prize will be awarded for each session. Each ticket paid in advance by Dec. 30, 2017; will receive an extra little puzzle upon arrival.

Parking is free in downtown Burlington. The Logic Puzzle Museum is at 533 Milwaukee Av, Burlington, Wisconsin.

.....Please Call 262 763-3946 for details and to register, as space is limited.

www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org