V100.7, Milwaukee’s Only Hip Hop and R&B station, announced today that its seventh annual Family Affair Expo will take place on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will be held at the newly renovated Italian Community Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. The expo aims to make a positive impact on Milwaukee families and will feature local exhibitors focused on health and wellness, finance, education, small businesses and job recruitment.

The Family Affair Expo will also host the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield KidZone, an interactive area for children featuring face painting and photos with mascots; Kohl's Color Wheels, mobile art studio where children can do crafts, and more. V100.7’s on-air personalities Bailey Coleman, Reggie Brown, Promise and DJO will host live local entertainment on the SaintA main stage.

Sponsors to the Family Affair Expo include The Equitable Bank, LUMIN Schools, Kaplan University and more. To learn more about Family Affair Expo, listeners can go to www.v100.com/family.