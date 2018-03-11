Family Day in the Village: St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Family Day in the Village is back! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early! Our family-friendly event has activities for everyone, including crafts for the wee ones, live music & entertainment, Irish dancing, Irish themed activities, an appearance by our Milwaukee Irish Fest mascots Paddy and Molly McFest, family activities and tours of our Ward Irish Music Archives, which is located upstairs.

Come hungry, too! Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Your $8 per Family admission (at the door only - no advanced tickets) supports our year-round initiatives to bring Irish culture to life in our community.

Parking is available in the St. Bernard Parish Lot next door, on the streets and behind our building.

Questions? Contact us at info@celticmke.com or at (414)-476-3378.