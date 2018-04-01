A Family Easter Celebration at the InterContinental Milwaukee

Bring your loved ones and join the InterContinental Milwaukee and Kil@Wat for a delightful spring holiday buffet and family-friendly Easter activities. In addition to a visit from the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt, Easter brunch at the InterContinental will feature:

• Farmer’s Market Station, which includes Wisconsin cheese and charcuterie display; Old Bay Poached peel and eat shrimp with Marie Rose sauce, cocktail sauce and lemons; and, smoked salmon with eggs, caper berries, red onion, cucumber, cured tomato and chipotle aioli

• A classic breakfast buffet with farm fresh scrambled eggs, chocolate banana bread pudding, sweet potato biscuits with chorizo gravy and more

• A salad bar with assorted house-made salads, such as a Panzanella salad with grilled sourdough, kumatoes, quinoa, red onion and maple-sherry vinaigrette

• Chef’s Carvery Station, featuring Horseradish- and herb-crusted New York strip beef loin, tomato jam and black pepper jus; brown sugar rum-glazed ham with dried cherry chutney and Hawaiian rolls; and, mini chicken pot pies with oyster mushrooms, peas and carrots

• Water Street Bakeshop featuring the Chef’s selection of bakery items, desserts and assorted breads

• Made-to-order omelet station

The buffet will also feature unlimited mimosas and champagne for $13.00.

Cost: $42.00 for adults, $17.00 for children 6 – 12 years old, children aged 5 and under are free (tax and gratuity not included). More information about Easter at the InterContinental can be found at http://www.intercontinentalmilwaukee.com/hotel-events-promotions/promotion-details.asp?id=5716C3DC-A6B8-4710-BB80-A745010721B2.