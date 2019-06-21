June 21-23.

Join us at the 2019 Holy Apostles Family Festival! We have brought back the great food, drink, music, rides, bingo, rummage, crafts, baked goods, raffles and games that make our festival the best in the area! Our “Side Stage” is also back again and features local musicians and family-friendly performers that add to our outstanding entertainment lineup. Stop in to see some up-and-coming talent from our community. Be sure to also visit the “Welcome Tent” to connect with some parish members and find out all the exciting things happening at Holy Apostles. We will have information on the school, the building project, discipleship and much, much more.

http://www.hanb.org/festival for info.