Family Fit Classes
Balance Fitness 121 E. Silver Spring Drive #102, Village of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Family Fit is a class created to get families working out together. This is for children ages 4-10 and a parent with a 1:1 ratio. The classes consist of games that keep the kids actively engaged and gives a good workout at the same time.
Info
