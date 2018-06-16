Family Fit Classes

Balance Fitness 121 E. Silver Spring Drive #102, Village of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

Family Fit is a class created to get families working out together. This is for children ages 4-10 and a parent with a 1:1 ratio. The classes consist of games that keep the kids actively engaged and gives a good workout at the same time.

Info
Balance Fitness 121 E. Silver Spring Drive #102, Village of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Health, Kids & Family, Workshops / Classes / Groups
4144052855
please enable javascript to view
