Family Ice Fishing Adventure

Event time: 1pm-4pm

Whether you're new to the sport or an experienced angler, bring your family on an ice fishing expedition with our Young Scientists Club! Transportation, equipment and, most importantly, hot cocoa will be provided. Please register by Thursday, February 16. Fishing license required for ages 16 and up.

Price: For adults and accompanied children | Adults: $10 (Nonmembers: $12) Children: $8 (Nonmembers: $10)