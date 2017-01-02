Family Nature Clubs: Orientation and Walk
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 11am-12:30pm
Want to create your own kid-friendly nature outings? Start a Family Nature Club! In a Family Nature Club you'll help create a community of families who design and participate in kid-friendly outdoor activities together. From outdoor play to structured programs, the what, when and how are up to you. Come to this orientation and receive a start-up kit from the Children and Nature Network. After the presentation, we'll take a short walk. Dress for the weather.
Date and Time
Saturday, January 7th
11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Location
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
414-964-8505
For adults and accompanied children | Free - donations appreciated
http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11576&view=event