Family Nature Clubs: Orientation and Walk

Event time: 11am-12:30pm

Want to create your own kid-friendly nature outings? Start a Family Nature Club! In a Family Nature Club you'll help create a community of families who design and participate in kid-friendly outdoor activities together. From outdoor play to structured programs, the what, when and how are up to you. Come to this orientation and receive a start-up kit from the Children and Nature Network. After the presentation, we'll take a short walk. Dress for the weather.

Date and Time

Saturday, January 7th

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

For adults and accompanied children | Free - donations appreciated

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11576&view=event