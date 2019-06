Family Night Out: Summer Night Hike & Campfire

Celebrate the summer solstice. Stay in town, get your hiking shoes and marshmallows ready, bring the kids and join us for an adventurous night out at Riverside Park!

Date and Time

Friday, June 21st 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505 x131

Price

For adults and accompanied children (children under 2 years old are free) | Program Cost: $21 | Member Discount: $15 | Price Break: $10

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=18886&view=event