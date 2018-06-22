Family Power Music Presents: Eric Blowtorch and the Welders, J-Scribe The Journeyman & Tiffany "Covergirl" Miller (all-ages, 6pm)
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Ft: ERIC BLOWTORCH and the WELDERS (funk/soul/reggae/rock 'n' roll), J-SCRIBE THE JOURNEYMAN (hiphop/spoken word), Tiffany 'COVERGIRL' Miller (spoken word). Hosted by: Anthony 'Babygzus'. All Ages. Tix: $12 Adv/ $15 Door.
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance