Fashion No Boundaries A Time to Shine Runway Show
Knights of Columbus - South Milwaukee 732 Badger Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
All inclusion Fashion Show with people with disabilities showcasing their abilities to be included in the fashion industry along with others on one runway wearing adaptive clothing. Come out have fun eat enjoy some entertainment and be apart of breaking barriers.
