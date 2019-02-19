The Fashion Show Benefiting the Lupus Foundation, Wisconsin Chapter

We invite you to join us at our lavish, stylish fundraiser, The Fashion Luncheon – Benefiting the Lupus Foundation – Wisconsin Chapter, featuring Models of Inspiration on February 19, 2019 at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. Come see the latest trends in fashion by Scout & Molly's, Talbot's and A.J. Ugent Furs. Fashions will be modeled by our very own Models of Inspiration. Enjoy a fantastic lunch, an incomparable Live Purse Auction and an array of extraordinary Silent Auction items!

Proceeds from this fundraiser will fund critically needed lupus research and educational programs and services. Research dollars are crucial in discovering improved treatments, and most importantly, identifying the cause and cure for lupus.

Sponsors and donations are still needed and would be most welcomed.