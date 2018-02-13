Fat Tuesday w/Ethan Keller (6:30pm)
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
cheel taco's and MORE! Join us for FAT TUESDAY at the cheel featuring Ethan Keller! Ethan Keller is a singer-songwriter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was voted Best Solo Artist in the 2011 Milwaukee Music Awards, and Pop Artist of the Year at the 2011 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards.
Live Music/Performance